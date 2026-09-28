Jones tallied 17 carries for 58 yards and reeled in five of six targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 23-16 win in Tampa Bay.

After dealing with a knee injury during Week 3 prep, Jones continued to lead the Vikings backfield Sunday with Jordan Mason (thumb) on injured reserve. With the help of his first catches of the season, Jones surpassed 20 touches for a second game in a row, a span in which he's turned 45 touches into 197 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, reserve RBs DeeJay Dallas and Demond Claiborne combined for four touches this weekend. Jones may operate with some practice restrictions during Week 4 prep but should remain Minnesota's No. 1 back next Sunday against the Dolphins, assuming he again is available.