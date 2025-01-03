Jones (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Detroit.
He sat out the fourth quarter of last week's win over Green Bay but was never likely to miss the upcoming game due to a quad bruise. With the NFC North and a bye on the line, Jones may even take a larger share of the RB workload than he normally does.
More News
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Remains limited at practice•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Limited in practice to begin week•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Not dealing with major injury•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Dealing with quad issue•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Nets 93 yards Sunday•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Gets into end zone Monday•