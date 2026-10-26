The left knee injury that forced Jones out of Sunday's 16-10 win over the Colts isn't considered significant, and the running back is viewed as day-to-day, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jordan Mason (thumb) returned from injured reserve and stepped back in as the Vikings' lead ball carrier while Jones shifted into a change-of-pace role. Jones carried eight times for 26 yards and added one reception for no gain across 15 snaps before exiting with 12:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. After the game, head coach Kevin O'Connell acknowledged that Jones experienced an aggravation of the MCL sprain he previously sustained in Week 2. Jones was able to return to action the following week, but the results of an MRI on Monday will help determine whether he can avoid an absence during the Vikings' Week 8 game in Detroit.