The Vikings plan to place Jones (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell had already indicated that Jones was on track to sit out Sunday's game against the Bengals after straining his hamstring in the Week 2 loss to the Falcons, but the veteran running back will now have to miss at least four games while he heads to IR. Minnesota added Cam Akers to its practice squad Tuesday to bolster its backfield depth, but Jordan Mason looks set to operate as the Vikings' clear No. 1 running back in Jones' absence. Over the first two games of the season, Jones had been part of a timeshare with Mason, playing fewer than half the offensive snaps in both contests while carrying 13 times for 46 yards and adding three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on four targets.