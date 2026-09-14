Jones had 12 carries for 40 yards and one touchdown and didn't catch his only target during Sunday's 39-22 win against the Packers.

Jones started and played 30 of 65 offensive snaps, while position mate Jordan Mason came off the bench and logged 29 such snaps. Because Mason was able to rip off a 28-yard run in the fourth quarter, his 15 rushes went for 59 yards, and, like Jones, the former scored a TD from inside the 5-yard line. In order to keep the 31-year old fresh, the Vikings likely will continue on with a timeshare in the backfield during the 2026 season, though Mason's sore thumb could mean a bit more work for Jones in the short term.