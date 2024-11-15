Jones (chest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Tennessee, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
His availability isn't much of a surprise given that the returned to last week's 12-7 win at Jacksonville after the suffering the injury, taking four carries for 17 yards over the Vikings' final two drives. Jones will continue leading the Minnesota backfield, with Cam Akers subbing in for carries here and there.
More News
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: May have practice limitations•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Okay after injury scare•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Returns to Sunday's contest•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Needs cart to go to locker room•