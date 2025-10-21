Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Jones (hamstring) has been designated for return from injured reserve, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After spending the past five weeks on IR and missing the requisite four games while recovering from a hamstring strain, Jones is eligible to resume practicing with the Vikings this week. Though Jones didn't appear Monday on the Vikings' first injury report of Week 8, he looks set to take part in Tuesday's walk-through as Minnesota prepares for Thursday's game against the Chargers. According to Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune, O'Connell is leaving the door open for Jones to be activated from IR this week, noting that the work the veteran running back has been able to do off to the side in recent weeks could be enough to compensate for the Vikings' lack of traditional practices leading up to Thursday's contest. Minnesota will have a 21-day window to assess his health, so even if Jones remains out Thursday, he could be added back to the 53-man roster at any point over the next three weeks. Whenever he's reinstated, Jones will likely be deployed in a timeshare out of the backfield with Jordan Mason.