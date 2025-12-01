The Vikings don't consider Jones' shoulder injury to be severe, and he's day-to-day, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones sustained a shoulder injury on a lost fumble in the middle of the third quarter of Sunday's loss at Seattle and wasn't able to return, finishing Week 13 with six carries for three yards and four catches (on four targets) for 22 yards. He's been playing through a shoulder issue since Week 10, so his ability to suit up and ultimately what kind of workload he can hold moving forward may come down to pain management. Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott are the next players up out of Minnesota's backfield if Jones cedes any reps or ultimately is inactive Sunday against the Commanders.