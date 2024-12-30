Jones (quadriceps) recorded 12 rushes for 47 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers. He added four receptions on five targets for an additional 30 yards.

Despite playing with a lead for the entire game, the Vikings remained aggressive on offense by taking to the air 43 times. That was enough to mute Jones' volume to some degree, an issue compounded by the fact that he didn't play at all in the fourth quarter due to a quad injury he suffered earlier in the game, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. Jones' status will be important to monitor ahead of a Week 18 showdown with the Lions that will decide the NFC North as well as the top seed in the NFC.