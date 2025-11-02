Jones, who exited Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions, suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

According to Pelissero, the belief is that the running back's injury issue is minor and Jones thinks he'll be able to play next weekend against the Ravens. With that in mind, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune relays that coach Kevin O'Connell noted that Jones' shoulder will be evaluated further, while adding that the team is "hoping to get some good news" on that front. In the event that Jones is forced to miss time, however, fellow RB Jordan Mason would be in line to see added touches, as he did when Jones was on IR with a hamstring injury.