Jones exited Sunday's game against the Bears in the fourth quarter due to a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Jones carried 18 times for 85 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game before he headed to the medical tent to get his knee checked out, per Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune. The Vikings were already without Jordan Mason (thumb) after placing him on injured reserve Wednesday, and if Jones is unable to finish the Week 2 contest, the team would be left with Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas as its healthy backfield options.