Jones was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury.

Jones suffered an ankle injury early Week 16 at the Giants but gutted it out with Jordan Mason unable to return due to an ankle issue of his own. Mason was inactive last Thursday against the Lions, allowing Jones to take on most of the RB reps for the majority of the Vikings' last two contests en route to 44 touches for 156 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD during that span. Jones is dealing with a new health concern this week that kept him out of drills Wednesday, while Mason practiced in a limited capacity. Minnesota's backfield thus is in some flux ahead of Sunday's game versus the Packers.