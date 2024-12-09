Jones rushed 13 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 11 yards in the Vikings' 42-21 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

A week after having issues with ball security, Jones turned in a clean performance that also featured his third performance of better than 70 rushing yards in the last five contests. Jones also recorded his second rushing touchdown in the last three games on a 15-yard run with 3:38 remaining to cap off the runaway win. The veteran back heads into a Week 15 home matchup against the Bears on Monday night, Dec. 16 now just 117 rushing yards away from the fourth 1,000-yard campaign of his career.