Jones suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's contest at Seattle, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Jones landed hard on his shoulder while getting tackled at the end of a three-yard catch in the middle of the third quarter, and he lost a fumble in the process. He's been listed on Vikings injury reports with a shoulder issue since being diagnosed with an AC joint sprain after Week 9 action, but he's been able to suit up for four straight games until potentially aggravating it Sunday. Jordan Mason will man the backfield for as long as Jones is sidelined.