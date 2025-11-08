Jones (shoulder/toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens but is expected to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jones ended Week 10 prep with back-to-back limited practices to draw the questionable tag, but he relayed to reporters after Friday's session that he'll "be in a good spot" by Sunday, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. Jones' official status may not be known until the Vikings announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but the veteran running back is trending toward being available for the Vikings. Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott would be in line for more backfield snaps if Jones is ruled out or operates on a snap count.