Jones rushed eight times for 23 yards and brought in all three targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Bears on Monday night.

Jones saw new backfield mate Jordan Mason outpace him by seven carries and 45 rushing yards, but the former made a significant impact as a receiver. Jones shared the team lead in receiving yards with Justin Jefferson, and he also recorded a nifty 27-yard touchdown grab down the right side of the field with just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. It remains to be seen if Monday night's ground-attack pecking order will have staying power, but it's conceivable the 30-year-old Jones, who logged a career-high 255 carries over 17 regular-season games in 2024 and came into the season with 1,432 career rush attempts, is slotted into more of a complementary role on the ground behind the younger Mason on the majority of weeks while still retaining a solid pass-catching role.