Jones took 12 carries for 34 yards while catching all three of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cowboys.

Jones has been limited in recent practice weeks with a nagging shoulder injury picked up back in Week 9, but it has yet to affect the veteran's workload or status once game days roll around. Backup Jordan Mason (10-29-0) continues to split backfield duties with Jones, giving both runners modest fantasy value as flex options on a weekly basis. It wouldn't be surprising to see Jones limited in practice again in Week 16, but managers should prepare to deploy Minnesota's veteran starter in a plus matchup against the Giants next Sunday.