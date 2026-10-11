Jones rushed 25 times for 113 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for four yards in the Vikings' 23-13 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Jones continued handling the workhorse role in Minnesota's backfield, and he finished Sunday's contest with a new season high in carries despite exiting the game for a spell due to a leg issue. Jones added his second rushing touchdown of the season on an eight-yard run early in the fourth quarter, while the 100-yard effort was his second of the campaign. Sunday marked Jones' backfield mate Jordan Mason's fourth absence while on injured reserve due to a thumb injury, but it remains to be seen if the latter will be ready to suit up and put a dent in Jones' opportunities during a Week 7 home matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 25 following a Week 6 bye.