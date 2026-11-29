Jones rushed nine times for 40 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 10 yards in the Vikings' 28-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Jones finished three carries and 18 rushing yards behind backfield mate Jordan Mason, but he saw two more targets than the latter. Like Mason, Jones got into the end zone, recording his fifth rushing touchdown of the campaign on a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Now that Mason is healthy, Jones is back to filling more of a complementary role in the ground attack, and he's logged single-digit carries in five of the last six games. Jones should fill a similar role in a favorable Week 13 home matchup against a suspect Panthers run defense next Sunday.