Jones rushed 16 times for 70 yards and caught three of six targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Bears.

Jones finished with a 19-6 edge in touches over Jordan Mason, but Mason scored a 16-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Jones just missed scoring a touchdown of his own in the first quarter but failed to come down with a bobbling catch attempt on an acrobatic effort in the end zone. Heading into a Week 12 road game against his former team in Green Bay, Jones has reestablished himself as the top option in Minnesota's backfield.