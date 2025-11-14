Jones (shoulder/toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Bears, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Jones played through the same two injuries during last week's 27-19 loss to Baltimore, taking 72 percent of offensive snaps while turning 15 touches into 69 yards and a TD. He handled a similar portion of Minnesota's backfield work a week earlier in the upset win over Detroit, prior to exiting in the second half with an AC joint sprain. The shoulder injury may continue to limit his practice reps some, but Jones did manage a full session Friday to close out the week, suggesting he's all systems go for a home game against the Bears.