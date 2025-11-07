Jones (shoulder/toe) said Friday that he thinks he'll "be in a good spot" by Sunday to play against Baltimore, after the Vikings listed him as questionable on their final injury report, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Following last week's early exit, Jones managed limited practices Thursday and Friday. He told reporters after Friday's practice that he's feeling good, though he did seem to hint at his Sunday availability depending on continued progress over the next two days. Should Jones end up inactive ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott would take on larger roles in Minnesota's backfield.