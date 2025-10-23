Jones (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at the Chargers but remains on injured reserve, is expected to play, Kirk Herbstreit of Prime Video reports.

The Vikings will need to activate Jones from IR by 4:00 p.m. ET for the running back to have a chance to log his first game action since Week 2, when he initially injured his hamstring. Jones managed two limited walkthroughs this week, so if he's indeed active Thursday he seemingly would be operating with a cap on his snaps and touches. In any case, Jones' availability for Week 8 will be known roughly 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.