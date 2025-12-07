Jones carried the ball 14 times for 76 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Commanders.

The Vikings' backfield was a near-even split between Jones and Jordan Mason, but the latter was able to get into the end zone in the second quarter on one of his 11 carries. Jones hasn't scored a TD himself in four straight games, amassing 190 rushing yards on 45 totes over that stretch while adding a 10-49-0 line on 15 targets, but he'll be in good position to end that drought in Week 15 versus a vulnerable Cowboys defense.