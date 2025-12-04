Vikings' Aaron Jones: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Jones thus far has had a cap on his reps to begin Week 14 prep due to the shoulder issue that caused an early departure from this past Sunday's defeat in Seattle. He's been listed with shoulder injuries on Vikings practice reports since Week 10, but he's been able to suit up each of the last four games, notching 53 touches for 232 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD during that span. Jones' status will continue to be watched as the weekend approaches to see how he'll be listed ahead of Sunday's game versus the Commanders. Jordan Mason is on hand to handle a full workload if Jones is unable to.
