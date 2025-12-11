Vikings' Aaron Jones: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Jones has operated with practice restrictions more often than not since he suffered a shoulder injury Week 9 in Detroit. He's still led the Vikings backfield most weeks in the meantime, earning 67 touches to Jordan Mason's 37 over the last five games. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Jones enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at Dallas.