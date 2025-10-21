Jones (hamstring) was a limited participant at the Vikings' walkthrough Tuesday.

Jones was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, ultimately making his way back onto the practice field in a limited capacity. The running back has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Falcons, and he's now officially opened a 21-day practice window. Jones will either be activated from IR in that time frame, or he'll be forced to sit out the remainder of the year. With Minnesota facing the Chargers on Thursday Night Football, he seems unlikely to play in Week 8, but nothing is official yet.