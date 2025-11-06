Jones (shoulder/toe) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

According to Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune, Jones was seen stretching prior to Thursday's session, and his ensuing listing on the Vikings' second Week 10 injury report indicates that he's progressing through the AC joint sprain in his right shoulder and also a toe issue. Jones will have one more chance to get back to full activity this week, or he's more likely to enter the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens. If he's able to suit up, he likely will continue his relative timeshare out of Minnesota's backfield with Jordan Mason.