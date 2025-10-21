Jones (hamstring) was a limited participant at the Vikings' walkthrough practice Tuesday.

Jones was designated for return from injured reserve Tuesday and had his reps capped in his first practice since Week 2. The running back has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in a Sept. 14 loss to the Falcons, but after missing the required four games, he's eligible to be activated from IR at any time. According to Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed optimism earlier Tuesday that Jones would be able to play Thursday against the Chargers, noting that the running back doesn't necessarily need a full week of practice to play because of the rehab work that he's been able to do off to the side in recent weeks. The Vikings should provide more clarity on Jones' Week 8 status when they release their final injury report Wednesday.