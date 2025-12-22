Jones (ankle) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Jones exited Sunday's 16-13 win over the Giants with an ankle injury, but subsequently returned en route to carrying 21 times for 85 yards and catching two of his three targets for eight yards. His listed limitations Monday are likely maintenance-related, and at this stage there's nothing to suggest that Jones will miss Thursday's game against the Lions. Meanwhile, fellow RB Jordan Mason, who didn't return to Sunday's contest after sustaining an ankle injury, was deemed a non-participant Monday.