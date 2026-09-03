Jones and Jordan Mason are listed as co-starting running backs on the Vikings' unofficial depth chart following cut-down day Sunday, Rob Kleifield of the team's official site reports.

Jones and Mason effectively split Minnesota's backfield in 2025, with the former earning 160 touches in 12 regular-season games and the latter getting 173 in 16 such appearances. Mason's goal-line work (29 rushes inside the 5-yard line) helped him total six TDs, while Jones (14 such carries) ended up with only three end-zone visits, which matched the lowest of his career for a campaign. The duo should have a similar breakdown of reps this season, but Jones' age (31) and injury history seemingly make him the riskier of the two to roster for fantasy purposes.