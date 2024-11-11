Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Jones (ribs) may be limited in practice this week but believes the running back will be available for Sunday's game at Tennessee, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Jones missed about a quarter of action in the second half of Sunday's win in Jacksonville due to a chest injury but got back into the contest late in the fourth quarter. During his time off the field, he underwent X-rays that were returned negative, per Seifert. O'Connell called Jones' health concern a rib issue Monday, so pain tolerance likely will be the running back's main impediment in the short term.