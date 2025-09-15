Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Jones (hamstring) is still being evaluated, but the Vikings may be without the running back Sunday versus the Bengals, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Jones made an early exit from Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Falcons due to a hamstring injury, but even before then he was in a relative timeshare with Jordan Mason. Overall, Jones tallied 23 yards on five carries and didn't haul in his only target on 20 offensive snaps, while Mason had nine carries for 30 yards and two catches (on three targets) for eight yards on 28 plays. If Jones ends up sitting out Week 3, Mason likely would take on the bulk of Minnesota's backfield reps, while Zavier Scott would be a candidate to mix in as well.