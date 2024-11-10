Jones (chest) was carted to the locker room early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Officially, Jones is questionable to return due to a chest injury, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. Prior to his exit, Jones remained on the turf as trainers tended to him and then visited the medical tent before trying to jog on the sideline. If he doesn't reenter the contest, he'll end Week 10 with 13 carries for 71 yards and two catches (on three targets) for 13 yards. Cam Akers likely will take on a large share of the Vikings backfield for as long as Jones is out, but Ty Chandler also is on hand for RB reps.