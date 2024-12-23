Jones took 18 carries for 67 yards while catching three of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Seahawks.

Jones had to work for his 93 combined yards from scrimmage Sunday, handling 23 total touches en route to modest fantasy numbers. The steady veteran failed to extend his scoring streak to five games, which is the only blemish on an otherwise quality outing. The 29-year-old is now up to 1,046 rushing yards through 15 starts as a Viking, giving him his fourth 1,000-yard season as a pro. Jones will get an opportunity to have a revenge game against the club that let him walk in free agency this past offseason, the Green Bay Packers, next Sunday.