Jones is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Texans.

The same applies to star WR Justin Jefferson, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue. As far as Jones is concerned, there's no reported injury in play, so it appears as though the Vikings are simply playing it safe with their top back, a scenario that will give the team's reserve backfield options added opportunities Saturday.

