Vikings' Aaron Jones: Officially lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Vikings placed Jones (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Jones will miss at least four games while recovering from his hamstring injury, making his earliest tentative return date Week 8 against the Chargers on Oct. 23, due to the timing of Minnesota's bye in Week 6. That positions Jordan Mason to take over the Vikings' backfield in a workhorse capacity, beginning Sunday versus the Bengals. Minnesota also has Zavier Scott available as backfield depth, and the team inked Cam Akers to the practice squad Wednesday.
More News
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: IR bound, out at least four games•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: May not be available Week 3•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Hurts hamstring on SNF•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Flashes as receiver in win•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Not slated to play Saturday•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: May lose goal-line work to Mason•