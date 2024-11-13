Jones (ribs) practice on a limited basis Wednesday.
As expected, Jones is opening Week 11 prep with a capped session due to the rib issue that forced him to miss about a quarter of action this past Sunday at Jacksonville. Coach Kevin O'Connell told Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Wednesday that Jones "will progress" as the week continues, so a full practice seems likely for the running back Thursday and/or Friday.
