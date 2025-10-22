Jones (hamstring), who was designated for return from injured reserve Tuesday, is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest at the Chargers.

Jones was limited at walkthroughs Tuesday and Wednesday, but the activity was enough to give him a chance for his first game action since Week 2, when he suffered a hamstring injury during a loss to the Falcons. Jordan Mason has been capable out of the Vikings backfield in place of Jones, racking up 301 yards from scrimmage and four rushing TDs on 66 touches over the last four outings. Fellow RB Zavier Scott (wrist) also is listed as questionable for Week 8, so the transactions made by Minnesota on Thursday afternoon, like potentially activating Jones from IR, will be telling for who will join Mason as options for the ground game.