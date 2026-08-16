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Vikings' Aaron Jones: Plays just one series Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jones carried the ball three times for 27 yards in Saturday's 13-10 preseason win over the Giants. He failed to catch his only target.

The Vikings' starters on offense played just one possession, with both Jones and Jordan Mason getting snaps on a drive that ended in a 35-yard Will Reichard field goal. Jones dealt with injuries once again in 2025, playing 12 regular-season games and producing 747 scrimmage yards on 160 touches with three total TDs, two rushing and one receiving. A timeshare between the two backs appears likely once again as Minnesota attempts to keep the 31-year-old Jones on the field, but he still appears to have enough juice to pop for some big plays and made a bigger impact as a receiver, while Mason gets more work between the tackles and at the goal line.

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