Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Jones' right shoulder is "sore" following Sunday's 27-24 loss at Detroit, but the Vikings received "positive news early on" and will see if the running back can increase his activity level as the week goes on, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Jones thus seems to have a chance to play this coming Sunday against the Ravens after suffering what he described as an AC joint sprain Week 9, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Jones was running well before exiting in the third quarter, racking up 98 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches, while fellow RB Jordan Mason accounted for 11 touches for 37 total yards. Wednesday's injury report may provide a baseline for Jones as he seeks to miss no additional time.