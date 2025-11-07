Jones (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Jones suffered an AC joint sprain during the third quarter of Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions. He missed the rest of the game and didn't practice Wednesday, before returning Thursday as a limited participant. Jones appears truly questionable heading into the weekend, with Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott in line for larger roles if Jones ends up on the inactive list before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.