Jones rushed eight times for 30 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for 13 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the 49ers.

Jones tied the game with an 11-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, but the 49ers outscored the Vikings 21-3 in the second quarter, forcing Minnesota into a more pass-heavy approach. Jordan Mason led the team with 38 rushing yards on 11 carries. Jones and Mason should continue to split carries in Week 12 against the Falcons, with Jones offering greater upside as a pass catcher.