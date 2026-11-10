Jones rushed five times for 16 yards and brought in his only target for five yards in the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Bills on Monday night.

Jones and backfield mate Jordan Mason combined for just 11 carries on an abysmal night for the Vikings' offense, and the latter was much more efficient than Jones by averaging 5.8 yards per carry on his six totes. Jones has now seen his rushing yardage totals drop in three straight games, and Mason's return from injured reserve has played a role in the former seeing just 18 total carries in the last three contests. Jones retains a very modest outlook for a Week 10 road matchup against his old Packers teammates on Sunday.