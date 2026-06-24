Vikings' Aaron Jones: Remains key cog in RB corps

Ahead of training camp, Jones is set to reclaim his key role in a Minnesota backfield that also includes fellow returnee Jordan Mason and rookie sixth-rounder Demond Claiborne, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Jones is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he carried 132 times for 548 yards and two touchdowns while adding 28 catches (on 41 targets) for 199 yards and a score in 12 games. With Mason (758 rushing yards and six TDs on 159 carries and 14 catches for 51 yards in 16 contests) still around, another RB time-share -- one that favors Jones in PPR formats -- looms in 2026, with Claiborne a candidate to mix in.