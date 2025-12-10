Jones (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jones has been bothered by a shoulder injury since getting hurt Week 9 at Detroit, but he's suited up for each of the Vikings' ensuing five contests, totaling 67 touches for 308 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD. Meanwhile, No. 2 RB Jordan Mason has turned 37 touches into 218 total yards and two rushing TDs during that same span. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Jones enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Dallas.