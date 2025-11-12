Jones (shoulder/toe) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Jones is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder and also a toe injury for a second week in a row, but he was able to play through them this past Sunday against the Ravens and turn 12 touches into 69 yards from scrimmage and one TD. Meanwhile, Jordan Mason played second fiddle to Jones en route to five touches for 31 total yards. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Jones again enters the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bears.