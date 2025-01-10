Jones (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Friday.
Jones played through the same injury during last week's loss to the Lions, taking 15 touches for 75 yards while playing 62 percent of snaps on offense. He'll likely play again Monday against the Rams in Glendale Arizona, having managed limited practice participation Thursday and Friday.
