Jones (ribs) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
Jones' practice limitations this week can be attributed to the rib injury that forced him to miss about a quarter of action during this past Sunday's win at Jacksonville.There's been no indication that his status is in peril for Sunday's game at Tennessee, but Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation.
More News
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: May have practice limitations•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Okay after injury scare•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Returns to Sunday's contest•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Needs cart to go to locker room•
-
Vikings' Aaron Jones: Needs 25 touches to reach 82 yards•