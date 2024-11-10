Jones (chest) returned to Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Jones stayed on the turf late in the third quarter, visited the sideline tent and then was carted to the locker room due to a chest injury. However, he was able to return and log back-to-back carries in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.
